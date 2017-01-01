Signed in as:
Unlike conventional pads, Gurl Periodt simulating *PATENT PENDING* pads are created for the LGBTQIA + community. These pads are not made to absorb they are made for the opposite. Our pads are 100% for organic. pads are removed from the packaging and placed in the liner of underwear as most pads. After application, the content within the pad begins to melt due to body heat, and the pad are self activated. The lack of a uterus should not deny anyone a full menstrual experience. I stand with mensturators of all genders!!
Our customer service is unmatched! Although we are commerce base, we allow our clients 24hr service. Due to our high v volume orders we are realistically, unable to serve everyone expediently. Orders are made via text . We are working diligently to start a subscription program so monthly automatically orders can be sent out. Quality separates us from competitors. Transparency and commitment to amazing customer service. We are the innovators and sole producers of these pads, so who better to assemble and insure quality from the manufacturer to our customers hands. We are also open to suggestions and collabs as the brand continues to grow. Please feel free to reach us to us directly and place your order now! 213-266-2598.
Gurl Periodt was started in 2023 after it came to our attention of a void needing to be filled within the LGBTQA+ community. This product was invented for the gurls… because every woman deserves to feel like a woman! PERIODT. We support menstruators of all genders, and we are highly sensitive to all of our diverse clients needs! We look forward to continuing to bring awareness to this cause and to continue to support and assist with all our client's desideratum.
“I wanted to collaborate with this brand for my social media following. I highly recommend these guys. Their friendliness and result-driven approach is what I love about them.” What can I say we work well together.
“They are highly recommend. I needed some customer service on my order! They were fast and fair, thank you Julie."
Location: Cali Baby
213-266-2598 @officialgurlperiodt info@gurlperiodt.com www.tiktok.com/@officialgurlperiodt
